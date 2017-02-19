Russian Helicopters Begins Production of Mi-171A2 Choppers - CEO

"We have started [the production]. We are planning to construct four such helicopters this year," Boginsky told reporters, answering a corresponding question, on the sidelines of the 2017 International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi.
The 13th biennial IDEX event is due to kick off on February 19 and last through February 23. The exhibition is the only one in the Middle East to include equipment for land, sea and air troops. The last event, held in 2015, attracted some 1,200 companies from 56 countries as well as over 100,000 visitors from over 140 countries, according to the organizers. The exhibition is visited by senior government and military officials from around the world.
