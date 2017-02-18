Russian, S. Korean Foreign Ministers Discuss US THAAD Missile System Deployment

© AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man The Real Reason Behind US' THAAD Deployment in South Korea

TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to the Yonhap news agency, the talks focused on the deployment of Terminal-High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system in South Korea that is not welcomed by Russia and key issues between the countries such as economic cooperation.

The THAAD system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage. In July 2016, Seoul and Washington agreed to deploy the THAAD system in South Korea's Seongju County for countering possible North Korea's threats before the end of 2017.

The move has been criticized by neighboring China and Russia as inappropriate, possibly disproportionate and affecting other countries' interests.