WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said a group of Tu-95MS Bear strategic bombers carried out airstrikes with X-101 cruise missiles against Daesh targets near Raqqa.

According to the statement, the bombers flew over the territory of Iran and Iraq to approach the targets and successfully returned to their home bases in Russia after the mission.

"I don't think we have a particular reaction. We know that they are involved there," Davis told reporters.

The spokesperson pointed out that Russian strikes present no threat to US troops because there are no American servicemen in the area.