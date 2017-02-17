Register
13:47 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Gen. James Mattis, the former head of U.S. Central Command

    Scandinavians to Fork Out 'Protection Money' to Be Under 'Mad Dog' Mattis' Guard

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    622803

    The recent ultimatum delivered by US Defense Secretary has triggered strong reactions across Europe. NATO member states were encouraged to step up their defense outlay - or face shrinking US support. In Scandinavia, even non-aligned Sweden and Finland felt a nervous pang, not to mention dutiful NATO members Norway and Denmark.

    Finland
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Russian Threat' Forces Finns to Cancel Property Deals, Beef Up Defense
    US Defense Secretary James 'Mad Dog' Mattis used his first NATO meeting to assure his European allies of Washington's deep commitment to the alliance, yet also hinted that they forfeit the American protection unless they live up to their spending commitments.

    "America will meet its responsibilities, but if your nations do not want to see America moderate its commitment to the alliance, each of your capitals needs to show its support for our common defense," James Mattis was quoted as saying.

    At present, NATO has a defense spending target of two percent of a country's gross domestic product (GDP), something only five countries currently meet. Incidentally, Denmark and Norway, which recently voiced concern about Russia's alleged "aggression" and are heavily relying on the US for protection, fall far below the requirement (spending 1.17 and 1.4 percent of their GDP respectively). The US itself currently spends 3.6 percent of its GDP on the military, amounting to $664bln in 2016.

    Danish soldiers during a military exercise
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Denmark Braces for Military Buildup Amid Accusations Against Russia
    Following the meeting with 'Mad Dog,' Danish Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen said he was committed to spending more on Denmark's military defenses, despite having repeatedly brushed aside the two-percent-demand as "unrealistic," the last time being only a month ago. Additionally, Hjort Frederiksen repudiated the American pressure, stressing this was "Denmark's own ambition" and citing the change in the security situation in Europe, Danish Radio reported.

    Norwegian Defense Minister Ine Eriksen surprisingly said she did not read Mattis's rant as an ultimatum and noted that she could not guarantee that Norway reaches the target, despite the recent increase in the defense outlay.

    "We will increase our defense spending every year for the next two decades, and already this year we are spending spend 2.2 billion NOK more ($260mln), Ine Eriksen Søreide told the Norwegian tabloid newspaper Verdens Gang.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the Nordic Ministers of Defence. Left to right: Arnor Sigurjonsson (Director Security and Defence, Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Iceland), Jussi Niinisto (Defence Minister, Finland), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Ine Eriksen Soreide (Defence Minister, Norway), Peter Hultqvist (Defence Minister, Sweden) and Kristian Fischer, Deputy Permanent Secretary of State of Defence of Denmark
    © Photo: Forsvarsdepartementet (Norge) facebook
    Sweden Pals Up With Norway Against Russia, Hails US
    The common NATO goal may prove to take a serious dent in Norway's state coffers. As the GDP keeps growing, so do military expenses. In 2024, Norway's military outlay is projected to be 48 percent higher than the 49 billion NOK ($5.9bln) spent today, Norwegian news portal E24 reported.

    Mad Dog's rant can prove decisive even for non-aligned Sweden, whose defense strategy has long been built on the premise of US backing. Sweden's "special relationship" was largely tied to the Obama administration's good grace and resulted in the country's defense outlay dropping to about 1 percent of its GDP.

    "Now Trump is likely to question why we pay so little and why the US keeps backing Sweden with its tax money," Mike Winnerstig, security policy analyst at the Swedish Defense Research Institute told Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan, suggesting Sweden would have to invest six times more as today if it were to reach the level it had during the Cold War.

    Jan Hallenberg, a professor of political science at the National Defense University, ventured that Americans see the Swedish defense outlay of 1 percent of the nation's GDP as "ludicrously low."

    "The major [Swedish] parties want to maintain the special relationship with the US and realize an increase in defense expenditure is needed to keep it," Jan Hallenberg told the Swedish tabloid newspaper Aftonbladet.

    Brown bear
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Half of Swedes Intimidated by Government's Tall Tales of Russian 'Threat'
    Fellow non-aligned nation Finland decided not to wait for the US prod and announced significant defense hikes. The Finnish government recently pledged to boost its annual military budget of 2.6 billion dollars with 160 million starting from 2021. This, however, only corresponds to 1.3 percent of the nation's GDP and falls well below NATO's demands.

    During his presidential campaign, US president Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that the US was paying 75 percent of NATO's costs because European countries, struggling with domestic spending problems, were unwilling to contribute their share. Trump also repeatedly called NATO "obsolete."

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Scandinavia Steering Towards Single Nordic Citizenship
    Nordics Bracing for New Arms Race Despite Russia's Proposed Military Budget Cuts
    Fear the Worst: Nordic Economies Ready for Crash Landing After Trump Victory
    Spooky Stories: Danish Security Expert Dispels Nordic Fear of Russia
    Tags:
    defense budget, NATO, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, Ine Eriksen Søreide, James Mattis, United States, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Scandinavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      ariavd
      This is nothing more than mafiabehavior. If you give in ,you are SQUIZED
    • Reply
      md74
      Let them scandinavian puppets pay up now, for the hoax of"Russian agression" they created themselves while brainwashing their sheep alike population.
    • Reply
      avatar
      stevenrobertchurchill
      Be funny if the european buy european weapons.
    • Reply
      ariavd
      I think not.And only pretend to be puppies,like the rest of the world. Nobody likes you anymore. Just try to go abroad, and you get a lot of questions
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok