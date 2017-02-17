Several Countries Show Interest in Russian Drones Engaged in Syria Operation

BENGALURU (India), (Sputnik) — Orlan-10 is a medium-range, multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by Russia's Special Technology Center in 2010. The drone is intended for aerial reconnaissance, observation, monitoring, search and rescue, combat training, jamming, detection of radio signals, and target tracking.

"In this respect we have such projects as Orlan, for example, other projects of Russia's defense industry, of Shvabe Holding, there are 3D technologies, when a drone is produced within several hours using a [3D] printer," Kladov said at the Aero India exhibition answering a question about drones that attracted interest of potential foreign customers after the beginning of operation in Syria.

Kladov did not specify the countries that showed interest in Russian products.

Aero India 2017 aerospace exhibition is taking place from February 14 to February 18 at the Air Force Station Yelahanka in the Indian city of Bengaluru. Russian companies have presented over 400 military products at the exhibition.