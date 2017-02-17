US Completes Series of of four Trident II Submarine-Launched Missile Tests

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release state that the Trident II D5 missile is part of the United States’ strategic nuclear deterrent program, which provides US forces with assured second-strike capability.

"An Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine assigned to Submarine Group 9 completed a Follow-on Commander’s Evaluation Test (FCET) Feb[ruary] 16, resulting in four successful test flights of Trident II D5 missiles," the release stated on Thursday.

This week Lockheed Martin received two contracts that stipulate production and support od Trident II (D5) missiles.

Trident is a nuclear missile system used by the UK and the US navies since the 1990s. In the UK the system has been criticized over its cost. The total estimated cost is 167 billion pounds ($244 billion) over the 32-year lifespan of the system, between 2028 and 2060, according to the International Monetary Fund. Conservative supporters of the Trident renewal point out that over 30,000 jobs are dependent on the Trident fleet.

The missile is currently deployed by the United Kingdom on its Vanguard class submarines. It is also deployed on the US Navy's Ohio and newer Columbia class nuclear missile submarines.

Since 1989, the Trident II missile has completed 165 successful test flights, the release noted.