Register
07:43 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) transits the Saint Marys River

    US Completes Series of of four Trident II Submarine-Launched Missile Tests

    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    19402

    An Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine has completed a series of four Trident II D5 missile tests, the US Navy said in a press release on Thursday.

    Underwater launch of a Trident ballistic missile from a submarine
    © East News/ Everett Collection
    Shhh, Don't Tell Anyone! London in Trouble for Hush-up of Trident Missile Test Gone Wrong
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release state that the Trident II D5 missile is part of the United States’ strategic nuclear deterrent program, which provides US forces with assured second-strike capability.

    "An Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine assigned to Submarine Group 9 completed a Follow-on Commander’s Evaluation Test (FCET) Feb[ruary] 16, resulting in four successful test flights of Trident II D5 missiles," the release stated on Thursday.

    This week Lockheed Martin received two contracts that stipulate production and support od Trident II (D5) missiles.

    A protester shouts holding a placard as she marches in central London on February 27, 2016 in demonstration against a proposed renewal of Britain's Trident nuclear weapon system.
    © AFP 2016/ Niklas Halle'n
    Removal of UK’s Trident Nuclear Deterrent Could Take Years
    Trident is a nuclear missile system used by the UK and the US navies since the 1990s. In the UK the system has been criticized over its cost. The total estimated cost is 167 billion pounds ($244 billion) over the 32-year lifespan of the system, between 2028 and 2060, according to the International Monetary Fund. Conservative supporters of the Trident renewal point out that over 30,000 jobs are dependent on the Trident fleet.

    The missile is currently deployed by the United Kingdom on its Vanguard class submarines. It is also deployed on the US Navy's Ohio and newer Columbia class nuclear missile submarines.

    Since 1989, the Trident II missile has completed 165 successful test flights, the release noted.

    Related:

    British, French Navies Join US Navy in Unified Trident Exercise in Persian Gulf
    Pentagon Awards $54Mln for Production of Trident Nuclear Missile Guidance System
    Cameron Certainly Knew of Failed June 2016 Trident Missile Test - Official
    Tags:
    test, Trident II (D5) missile, USS Ohio, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Seriously this cash could had been used to fix the actual military., U.S should THINK about 4 carrier groups , ONLY.
      this will FREE cash, the debt may go down, and the military will be able to prep itself like is supposed. there is NO country with such BIG NAVY.
      I mean so many carriers.
      YET this will mean Russia one day will have 12 carrier groups? I think is way MORE dynamic to keep 4.
      Unless the budget is like the U.S 50's . Is NOT as good and of course, the infrastructure is too expensive.
      What TRUMP is BRAVING today, will last ONLY so far. AFTER it will be too expensive to MAKE IN U.S.
      It already is, BUT for expensive countries like U.S, E.U and a few others, it would work. But how long?
      it will be tough.
      but at least TRUMP have a POINT. ALL should be cheaper.

      About been the MOST powerful on earth? I doubt that pretty much. Good try.
      Remember the 300 story? You never know. Or the RUS in Russia against Mongol hordes sometime after the KIEVAN RUS ending. 30,000 RUS eliminated about 250,000 MONGOL HORDES.
      Or Europe NAZI?
      A GERMAN high rank, forgot his name, said, that Russia fell within the last 14 days of battle. And celebrated the VICTORY.
      A few years after it was RUSSIA that placed the HAMMER and SICKLE on BERLIN.

      And about RAPES, Germany and Europe did the same in Russia. And burned all to the ground. hung people and killed them , worst than a butcher shop.
      They even took the daughter of a Russian officer and raped her on top of the kitchen table and FORCED the parents to watch.
      THIS same officer a few years after, drove TROOPS inside BERLIN>
      What would had you done, after this done to you, and anyone say, they RAPING civilians and RAZING houses and building?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok