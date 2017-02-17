Defense Ministers From 27 Nations to Hold Meeting on Anti-Daesh Campaign in Fall

© AP Photo/ Matt Dunham Tired of Freeloaders? Pentagon Chief Gives European Allies Ultimatum

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Higgins said that the ministers will discuss the fight against extremists in the context of constantly "changing environment."

"Ministers agreed to meet again in the Fall of 2017 to discuss the state of the campaign and consider additional adjustments based on the changing environment and other lessons learned," Higgins said in a Thursday statement.

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis was among the 27 defense ministers, as well as senior representatives from seven coalition nations whose ministers were unable to attend Thursday's meeting.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the delegates in Brussels to discuss efforts to defeat Daesh in Iraq and Syria and to get an update on the current military plan through 2017.

© AP Photo/ Raqqa Media Center of the Islamic State group, File Liberating Raqqa From Daesh Not Prime Objective for Damascus - Assad

Daesh that is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries has seized large parts of Iraq and Syria.

Following the rise of Daesh in 2014, the US-led coalition of 68 nations was formed to counter the group. The alliance is conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

Russia launched its military operation in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of the Syrian government. While targeting terrorist organizations, Russia also acts as a mediator in the intra-Syrian reconciliation process, and provides Syrian civilians with humanitarian aid.