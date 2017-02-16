Spanish MoD Confirms Russian Jets Followed Spanish Frigate in Black Sea

"The Russian planes got close to the frigate. It’s a normal practice for this maritime area during operations," the ministerial source told Sputnik.
The Almirante Juan de Borbon is part of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2), currently led by Germany. The US-led military alliance has been scaling up its presence along Russia’s borders following the 2014 crisis in Ukraine.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Bene, ottimo! Passaggio radente e livellato, proprio sopra le antenne del mask, full afterburner, angolo di incidenza sul target di30 gradi! Mettergli un tantino di paura non fa mai male, che se ne stiano nei loro mari, lontano dalla Russia!
