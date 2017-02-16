US Commitment to NATO Article 5 Rock Solid - Defense Secretary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Article 5 of NATO charte stipulates the rules of collective defence, what means that an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies.

#SecDef Mattis: The US commitment to Article 5 collective defense clause is rock solid — US Mission to NATO (@USNATO) February 16, 2017

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also confirmed all NATO defense ministers' commitment to collective defense.

"Our collective defense commitment, our Article 5 [of NATO's founding treaty] is unconditional. And that was expressed clear and loudly from all the participants in the meeting yesterday and today… This is absolute security guarantees, we support each other," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.

The Article 5 was invoked for the first time after 9/11 terrorist attacks. Some collective measures have also been taken in response to the situation in Syria and in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis.