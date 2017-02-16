Russia to Showcase Over 240 Military Hardware Pieces at IDEX 2017 in UAE

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 13th biennial IDEX event is due to kick off on February 19 and last through February 23. The exhibition is the only one in the Middle East to include equipment for land, sea and air troops. The last event, held in 2015, attracted some 1,200 companies from 56 countries as well as over 100,000 visitors from over 140 countries, according to the organizers. The exhibition is visited by senior government and military officials from around the world. Russia has taken part in every event so far.

"Rosoboronexport will set up over 240 pieces of military equipment and weapons for all types of armed forces at IDEX 2017. A total of 800 items will be presented at the Russian delegation's exhibit. Rosoboronexport is organizing exhibits belonging to 18 enterprises from the Russian military-industrial complex," the exporter said in a statement.

The delegation expects visitors to take active interest in Su-35 (NATO reporting name Flanker-E) air superiority fighters, Kamov Ka-50 attack helicopters, S-400 air defense systems, Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems and Igla-S man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems. Visitors interested in naval equipment will get the chance to see project 14310 Mirazh and project 12150 Mangust fast patrol boats, according to the statement.

Delegations seeking land equipment will see a T-90MS tank, which has already been in action in the Middle East, a BMP-3M infantry fighting vehicle, a BTR-82A armored personnel carrier and Typhoon-K multipurpose and special-purpose motor vehicles. As usual, potential clients are expected to take great interest in Kalashnikov Concern products, Rosoboronexport said.

Rosoboronexport is currently taking part in the 11th Aero India exhibition in Bengaluru, which will wrap up on February 18.