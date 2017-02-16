Russia to Begin Exporting Il-76 When Aerospace Forces Adopt Il-76MD-90A - Rostec

BENGALURU (Sputnik) — The 11th edition of the Aero India exhibition kicked off on Tuesday and will be held through Saturday.

The expo organized by the India's Defense Ministry and taking place at Air Force Base Yelahanka is attended by over 750 companies from India and around the world.

"There are many requests for second-hand IL-76s, but we cannot deliver them because the Russian Aerospace Forces cannot give them away yet," Victor Kladov, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department, told reporters.

"As soon as the Russian Aerospace Forces begin replacing the old fleet with the new Il-76MD-90A, they will give us this fleet for sales," he said at the Aero India 2017 air show.