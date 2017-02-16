Absurd to Comment on Reports of US Plans to Send Troops to Syria - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Pentagon may recommend deployment of regular combat troops to Syria, but has not proposed it to the White House yet, CNN reported on Wednesday, quoting a US defense official.

"If I am not mistaken, this information is once again impersonal, so I would not comment anything. The fact is that the information field is full of bogus stories, and… in this case it would be absurd to give any comments on these serious subjects," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, a US Defense Department spokesman told Sputnik that the department continues to explore options to accelerate the defeat of Daesh as directed by President Donald Trump, but no decisions on further US troop deployments to Syria have been made.

Yesterday US mainstream media reported that the Pentagon may recommend deployment of regular combat troops to Syria, but has not proposed it to the White House yet.

Daesh, outlawed in a number of countries around the world,emerged in 2014, seizing large swaths of land in Iraq and Syria. The terrorist group declared a caliphate on the territories it captured, and has been trying to expand its holdings.

The territorial expansion carried out by the group has become one of the most significant problems in the world today.