India to Test Home Grown Underwater Missile From Russian EKM Class Submarine

© AP Photo/ Gurinder Osan India Advances Talks on Missile Sale to Vietnam Despite China's Caution

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has decided to test home grown heavyweight torpedo Varunastra from Russian EKM class submarines. The anti-submarine torpedo also known as underwater missile called Varunastra will be going into production phase, said Defense Research Development Organization.

Indian Navy had ordered 73 of the 1,500 kg wire-guided torpedoes for $132 million, which will be manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) in Hyderabad.

7.6 meter long Varunastra contains 95% indigenous content which can travel at speeds of around 38 KT. Indian Navy claimed that Varunastra has a strike range of 20 Kilometer. Sources said that India has already offered Varunastra to Vietnam.

Varunastra, a versatile naval weapon which can be fired from the Rajput class destroyers, Delhi class and all future Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) ships capable of firing heavy weight torpedoes and is capable of targeting quiet and stealthy submarines both in deep and littoral waters even in intense countermeasure atmosphere. DRDO also claimed that anti-submarine torpedo has GPS based locating aid.

