Russia, India Yet to Agree on S-400 Battalion Numbers to Be Delivered - Rostec

"No, because only preliminary consultations are ongoing so far. Contract negotiations will begin when the framework of the project is given," Victor Kladov, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department, said.
The S-400 Triumf is Russia's next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistics and cruise missiles.
