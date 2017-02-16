Russia, India Yet to Agree on S-400 Battalion Numbers to Be Delivered - Rostec

BENGALURU (India), (Sputnik) — The general agreement on supplying India with S-400 system was reached during an October meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS summit in Goa.

"No, because only preliminary consultations are ongoing so far. Contract negotiations will begin when the framework of the project is given," Victor Kladov, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department, said.

The S-400 Triumf is Russia's next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistics and cruise missiles.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!