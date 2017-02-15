Register
    DRDO AEW&C, on Embraer ERJ 145 as a platform, Fly pass at Aero India 2013

    India Gets First Locally Designed Early Warning and Control Aircraft

    © Wikipedia/ Pritishp333
    Military & Intelligence
    On Tuesday India’s Air Force received the first three indigenously designed airborne early warning and control platforms (AEW&C) from the country’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

    IHS reports that the DRDO's Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) integrated the Netra AEW&C system, which provides surveillance ranges between 250 and 375 kilometers and 240-degree coverage, onto the Brazilian-made Embraer ERJ-145 platform.

    Chief of Indian Air Force Air Chief marshal SP Tyagi unfastens his seatbelt as he gets out of a BAE systems HAWK advanced jet trainer after flying it over the Yehlanka Air force Station on the outskirts of Bangalore on the eve of the Aero India 2005 aerospace show. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Former India Air Force Chief Arrested In Helicopter Scandal

    The aircraft was handed over on the first day of this year’s Aero India, a biennial aviation exhibit air show held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. The event is Asia’s largest airshow and featured over 550 aerospace and defense firms this year, including 279 foreign companies.

    Developed by CABS, the AEW&C system can detect multiple targets at once including fighters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missile. It also features  electronic and communication countermeasures, satellite communication systems, an active electronically scanned array radar (AESA), advanced identification probes, a secondary surveillance radar and beyond-line-of-sight datalinks.

    The deal to secure three Embraers in 2008 made headlines made headlines after allegations of kickbacks surfaced that involved several other countries.

    Tejas, an Indian Air Force light combat aircraft (File)
    © AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi
    India’s Indigenous Aircraft Inducted Into Air Force (VIDEO)

    A senior IAF official told the Hindustan Times "The induction of the AEW&C aircraft is the highlight of the airshow for the air force," because "We need to swiftly scale up our airborne surveillance capabilities."

    Officials say the aircraft has also obtained it initial operational clearance.

    India's indigenous AEW&C program was first sanctioned in 2004 and ended up costing around $358 million. Issues with developing the AESA radar and cost overruns delayed the project for over six years. 

    Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft flies past during a parade at an airbase in Tezpur, India, Friday, Nov. 21 2014
    © AP Photo/ Anupam Nath
    India to Diversify Air Force With Local, Russian Aircraft - Air Staff Chief

    The ERJ-145 has operational endurance of up to 5 hours, aided by its air-to-air refueling ability, and a self-protection suite that features  radar warning receivers and missile approach.

    According to DRDO officials,the platform can also deliver a 'recognisable air surveillance picture' of aerial threats using priority-track modes, search and track-while-scan to give their exact location to assets on the ground and in the air.

    Earlier this month Dr. S. Christopher, head of DRDO, told reporters that the second AEW&C platform would be commissioned into IAF in the coming months, and is currently undergoing trials and certification.

