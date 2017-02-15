Register
    The NATO symbol and flags of the NATO nations outside NATO headquarters in Brussels on Sunday, March 2, 2014

    NATO Cannot Go Back to Good Relations With Russia Dutch Defense Minister

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Military & Intelligence
    NATO cannot return to friendly relations the alliance used to have with Russia, Dutch Minister of Defense Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert told reporters on Wednesday.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Commenting on the position of US President Donald Trump on Russia, Hennis-Plasschaert told reporters that NATO and Russia used to have friendly relations for a long time, but the situation could not stay the same due to a series of recent events, referring to Crimea’s reunification with Russia and Moscow's alleged involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trick or Treat: Pentagon Chief Mattis Urges NATO Allies to Increase Spending
    Earlier this week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that US President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had told NATO that they fully supported the dual-track approach, which was about defense and dialogue.

    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

    Since then, NATO has been building up its military presence in Europe, particularly in eastern European countries bordering Russia, using Moscow's alleged interference in Ukraine as a pretext.

    NATO, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Russia
      avatar
      posttrumpism
      Hard times are here, time for Natostans to pay up?
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      All his statement acknowledges is that NATO's ultra aggressive stance wont change irrespective of what Russia does or doesn't do as its core policy is to subjugate Russia and steal its resources to maintain the Hegemonic Empire for another 100 years.

      All the rest is pure camouflage over the reality of a corrupt murder inc to present a mirage of a NATO who's role is to serve the 'Free world'.
      Unfortunately it serves with chains of domination to oppress the Free world with a special place for Russia at the top of the list.
