19:21 GMT +315 February 2017
    Retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2017

    Trick or Treat: Pentagon Chief Mattis Urges NATO Allies to Increase Spending

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Military & Intelligence
    Pentagon chief James "Mad Dog" Mattis said that NATO members should increase defense spending by year-end.

    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis walks off an aircraft upon his arrival at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan, February 3, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai
    Pentagon Chief Mattis to Start First Europe Trip With Visit to NATO HQ in Brussels
    "No longer can the American taxpayer carry a disproportionate share of the defence of Western values," Mattis said as quoted by AFP in prepared remarks given to his counterparts at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

    "If your nations do not want to see America moderate its commitment to this alliance, each of your capitals need to show support for our common defence."

    Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said NATO remained "a fundamental bedrock" for Washington and the transatlantic community.

    The alliance remains a fundamental bedrock for the United States and for all the transatlantic community, bonded as we are together. As President [Donald] Trump has stated, he has strong support for NATO," Mattis said at a press conference.

    During his presidential election campaign, Trump has repeatedly declared that NATO has become obsolete and threatened to decrease support of those European NATO states, who fail to fulfill their obligations as part of the military alliance, particularly in the sphere of defense spending.

    Soldiers from the British Royal Marines Commando demonstrate city fighting techniques during the NATO Response Force exercise
    © AFP 2016/ CLAUS FISKER / SCANPIX DENMARK
    UK Defense Secretary Urges NATO States to Increase Defense Spending
    UK Prime Minister Theresa May managed to secure a commitment from Donald Trump that he will fully support NATO.

    During a press conference on January 27, as the UK PM was the first foreign minister to visit Trump at the White House, she was able to get the US president to stand behind the military alliance, which contradicts his views that NATO is "obsolete" which he expressed in the run-up to the US election.

    NATO allies should carry their proportionate share of the cost for the alliance’s defense, the US secretary of defense said.

    "It’s a fair demand that all who benefit from the best defense in the world carry their proportionate share of the necessary cost to defend freedom and we should never forget that ultimately it is freedom that we defend here at NATO," Mattis told reporters.

    Tags:
    defense spending, NATO, James Mattis, Europe, United States
