India’s BEL Details Remote Controlled Air Defense Gun for MBT Arjun MK II

Indian Army has argued that Indian made Main Battle Tank Arjun is too heavy to move quickly in desert and hilly roads. Army had also demanded 73 modifications in Mark I version of Arjuna. However, most of the notions of Indian Army were disapproved during comparative trials done by Israel Military Industries.
New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has unveiled a remote controlled weapon station (RCWS) for 12.7 mm Gun of MBT Arjun Mk II at Aero India 2017 in Bengaluru. It enables the soldier to aim and fire at aerial targets from the safe interiors of the battle tank. Presently, the 12.7 mm guns of all tanks are manually operated. The RCWS is armed with the 12.7 mm Russian NSVT heavy machine gun. Other weapons like 7.62 mm MG can also be fitted with the system.
"RCWS integrated on MBT Mk II has successfully completed tank integration and firing trials in September 2015. RCWS has also been developed for use in Armed Repair and Recovery Vehicle (ARRV). It can also be mounted on hovercraft / fast moving boats for the Coast Guard," said official of Bengaluru based government owned firm Bharat Electronic Ltd.
The RCWS is designed to engage air and ground targets and is stabilized on two axes platform, with automated target tracking, a fire-control system and ballistic corrections. The ammunition box is fitted on the right side of the system and the target acquisition and tracking module is located to the left. The optical sensors include a day camera, Thermal Imager and a Laser Range Finder integrated on a single housing. The system has a provision for the operator to do automatic loading and firing of the gun.
"The system can position the turret with an angular travel of 360 deg and elevate the gun in 60 to —5 degree elevation. The sight has a freedom of +/- 17 degree in azimuth and in elevation it can move from —5 to +60 degree," reads statement released by Bharat Electronics.
Recently, DRDO had detailed new requirements for the MBT design, which is intended to replace the Indian Army's fleet of T-72M1 'Ajeya' MBTs. DRDO had decided to armed 125mm gun and third generation anti-tank guided weapon. Intended design suggests that India will deploy its MBT in the Himalayan region at altitudes of up to 16,400 feet and temperatures as low as —20° Celsius.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)