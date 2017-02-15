Register
04:10 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    San Francisco sky

    Illuminated Object Soaring Over San Francisco Skies Was a Missile

    © Bay Area National Weather Service
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 39801

    A striking object seen from the beaches of San Francisco caused Bay Area residents to wonder if they had seen a meteor, comet, or UFO. The Navy put an end to those inquiries Tuesday with a statement indicating the object was a missile.

    Steve Anderson from the National Weather Service wondered if it was a top-secret satellite launch. "That’s our best guess," he told SFGate. A nearby base at Vanderberg could have been the likely source, Anderson noted. But officials from the Vanderberg Air Force base rejected the notion. "We really don’t do anything top secret,” Sgt. Shane Phipps of the Air Force said. "If we didn’t tell people, everyone would be like, 'What’s going on?'"

    ​The curiosities have been laid to rest.

    "This morning, there were two missiles launched," the Navy said. "Navy Strategic Systems Programs conducted scheduled Trident II missile test flights at sea from an Ohio Class SSBN" off the coast of California, the service noted.

    One of the D5 missiles that was launched by a submarine near San Francisco has a range of 4,000 miles, according to local media outlets.

    ​The missiles never flew over land, spokesman John Daniels said. "All missiles are tracked from multiple sources from launch until final impact in the ocean," Daniels continued, adding, "the missiles were not armed."

    Related:

    Money Issues Could Force US Navy To Shut Down Two Carrier Air Wings
    US Navy Builds Third Stealth Zumwalt Destroyer Despite Embarrassing Breakdowns
    New US Aegis Missile Destroyer Successfully Completes Final Navy Tests
    US Navy’s ‘Night Hunter’ Drone Ship to Stalk Russian Subs
    Tags:
    missile test, National Weather Service, US Navy, John Daniels, San Francisco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok