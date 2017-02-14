Register
23:37 GMT +314 February 2017
    A serviceman of the Fighting Eagles 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, walks on a tank that arrived via train to the US base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, eastern Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Five hundred U.S. troops began to arrive in a Black Sea port in Romania with tanks and hardware to bolster defense in this East European NATO nation.

    Hundreds of US Troops, Tanks Arrive in Romania

    Military & Intelligence
    Romania’s Black Sea port has begun receiving 500 US soldiers and tanks as part of a move to help beef up defense for NATO’s eastern flank. The “Fighting Eagles," 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment will be rotating through eastern Romania’s Mihail Kogalniceanu air base, according to the US embassy.

    On Tuesday US Ambassador Hans G. Klemm said the deployment highlights "the strong US-Romania strategic partnership exists in both word and deed,” and the presence of American soldiers "expands our capacity….in maintaining peace and security in southeastern Europe and the Black Sea region."

    While at Mihail Kogalniceanu, soldiers will participate in different multinational exercises and conduct shooting exercises with fighting ammunition, rotating from the base every 9 months.

    NATO’s military presence in Eastern Europe has been increasing since April 2014 after conflict broke out in Ukraine, responding to what NATO considers an aggressive Russian foreign policy.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin recently ordered snap drills in response to to the Sea Shield 2017, where 2,800 soldiers from Greece, Spain, Romania, Ukraine, Turkey, Canada and the US conducted exercises with 10 warplanes, 16 warships and a submarine near Russia’s borders in the first week of February.

    Cmdr. Andria Slough of the, USS Porter said at the time that "Advanced exercises like Sea Shield provide us with an opportunity to work across all warfare areas, ultimately improving our combined readiness and naval capability with our Black Sea allies and partners." according to Navy website.

      michael
      could also be considered as an 'invasion' or 'occupation' too I suppose.
      Conan_Moron
      or a prelude to something bigger perhaps?
      michael, none of this action is in response to Russian activities so much as the need American government feels to engage in an adversarial relationship with another country toward the end of somehow unifying America, given how divided the USA is internally.

      It is a tried and true technique by Federal government lights. When in doubt, precipitate a totally nonsensical and pointless conflict over issues which are none of our business to cull the excess male population and thereby reduce internal US political tensions. That is what the Korean War was about, that is what Viet Nam was about, and Afghanistan and Iraq.
