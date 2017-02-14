Register
14 February 2017
    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow.

    Global Security to Deteriorate Should Israel Obtain Nuclear Weapons - Moscow

    Russia's deputy foreign minister reiterated Moscow's negative attitude to the possible proliferation of nuclear weapons.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The possible presence of nuclear weapons in Israel would be a negative factor for the Middle East and the world, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said Tuesday.

    "This would have a negative significance for the situation not only in the Middle Eastern region, but the world as a whole. Russia is against proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Gatilov said.

    He added that Russia defended its position against weapons proliferation on all international platforms.

    The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) logo is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on August 14, 2008
    CIA Knew Economic Sanctions Wouldn’t Halt North Korea’s Nuclear Weapons Buildup
    The Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which entered into force in 1970, rests on three key pillars, namely non-proliferation, the peaceful use of nuclear energy and disarmament. Under this treaty, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States are defined as the only nuclear-weapon states, which pledge not to transfer nuclear weapons to any recipient, while non-nuclear-weapon states pledge not to acquire them.

    Israel, as well as India and Pakistan, are currently outside the treaty.

    UN Resolution on Israel Shows Global Stance Change

    The UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements demonstrates a shift in the international community's attitude to the conflict between Israel and Palestine and allows to hope for the resumption of the talks between the two countries, Gatilov said.

    "A resolution condemning Israel's construction of settlements on the occupied territory was adopted [by the UN Security Council] unanimously not long ago. And, to a certain extent, it was a shift in the position of the international community because until then the UN Security Council had failed to make a coordinated decision on that issue, firstly, because of the United States'… policy," he said.

    The Russian deputy foreign minister expressed hope that the talks between Palestine and Israel could be restarted if this new trend holds.

    Israeli national flag flying next to an Israeli building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Shilo in the occupied Palestinian West Bank. (File)
    Israel Passes Bill That Retroactively Legalizes Jewish Settlements
    According to Gatilov, the resolution of Israeli-Palestinian conflict would have a positive influence on the stabilization of the situation in the Middle East.

    On December 23, the UN Security Council passed the resolution, condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank, in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States. The resolution said that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

      Um, Israel already has 400 nuclear warheads, made with loving care and typical Israeli expertise at the Dimona nuclear plant, and has had them since around 1973 or so.

      Global security is deteriorating anyway.
