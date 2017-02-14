Global Security to Deteriorate Should Israel Obtain Nuclear Weapons - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The possible presence of nuclear weapons in Israel would be a negative factor for the Middle East and the world, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said Tuesday.
"This would have a negative significance for the situation not only in the Middle Eastern region, but the world as a whole. Russia is against proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Gatilov said.
He added that Russia defended its position against weapons proliferation on all international platforms.
Israel, as well as India and Pakistan, are currently outside the treaty.
UN Resolution on Israel Shows Global Stance Change
The UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements demonstrates a shift in the international community's attitude to the conflict between Israel and Palestine and allows to hope for the resumption of the talks between the two countries, Gatilov said.
"A resolution condemning Israel's construction of settlements on the occupied territory was adopted [by the UN Security Council] unanimously not long ago. And, to a certain extent, it was a shift in the position of the international community because until then the UN Security Council had failed to make a coordinated decision on that issue, firstly, because of the United States'… policy," he said.
The Russian deputy foreign minister expressed hope that the talks between Palestine and Israel could be restarted if this new trend holds.
On December 23, the UN Security Council passed the resolution, condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank, in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States. The resolution said that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Um, Israel already has 400 nuclear warheads, made with loving care and typical Israeli expertise at the Dimona nuclear plant, and has had them since around 1973 or so. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Grok
support
Global security is deteriorating anyway.
dvdgrg09