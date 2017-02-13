Register
23:21 GMT +313 February 2017
    It may be seven years late and $160 billion over budget, but the F-35 fighter - the most expensive piece of fighting equipment in history - may finally make its official debut this summer.

    US Air Force May Finally Have Solution for F-35 Pilot Weight Problem

    Since 2015, the Air Force has prevented pilots weighing less than 165 pounds from flying F-35 jets after tests showed that the ejection seat posed the risk of severe or fatal neck injury. The US Air Force may change that rule in April if new seat and helmet models are deemed safe, DefenseNews reports.

    The ejector seat, designed by England-based Martin-Baker for all three versions of the F-35, still must undergo another round of testing in March before the Air Force signs off on the rule change, the outlet noted. The remaining "electro-environmental" trial will take place to ensure the seat only ejects intentionally.

    Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 18, 2016
    Trump Vows Border Wall's Price Will Come 'Way Down' Like F-35 Cost After His Intervention

    If the seat meets USAF specification requirements and demonstrates the capability of "providing safe ejection parameters for our 103 pound pilot to our 245 pound pilot," Brig. Gen. Scott Pleus said, the Air Force will "remove the weight restriction currently in place."

    "We anticipate that by April, we should have a response from our airworthiness authority," the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Pleus said.

    In January, media outlets reported that the rule wouldn’t be changed until 2018 assuming everything went as planned. The Service later stated that it would expedite that timeline with an aim to have the issue fixed by the end of President Donald Trump’s first year in office. Still, "getting this right is the top priority," Air Force spokesman Lt. Col. Christopher Karns told Defense News.

    A new set of software problems may mean yet another series of delays for the F-35 fighter, already the most expensive and troublesome military equipment project in US history.
    Simple Loose Bracket Caused Troubled F-35 to Go Up in Flames

    The seat issue has plagued the Air Force since 2015, one of many of the F-35’s high-tech components that have presented challenges during operations testing. In late 2015, a study showed that pilots under 165 pounds faced an "elevated" risk of neck injury due to the faulty seats while lighter pilots weighing fewer than 136 pounds encountered "unacceptable" levels of risk.

    If Martin Baker’s U16 seat does not pass with flying colors in the next round of tests, and perhaps even if it does, USAF will consider adding a second seat to qualify for the F-35 fighter. Last year the Joint Program Office initiated a study of how United Technologies’ ACES5 model would impact the F-35’s cost and program schedule. The report, due in March, will inform the service’s ultimate move in April, according to Pleus. 

    F-35, US Air Force, Lockheed Martin, Donald Trump, Scott Pleus, Christopher Karns, United States
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Hiring suicidal dwarf's would do it! seat would work just fine, can see the cartoon now with my humblest respect to dwarf's don't want a angry mob of them at my doorstep no way.
      TravelAbout
      Maybe they should only consider hiring ex-jockeys or current ones who would prefer to fly a plane over riding a horse.
      michael
      good news for those pilots who will need to leave the aircraft in a hurry.
