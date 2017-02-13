N Korea Tested Land-Based Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile - Pentagon

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) — The medium-range ballistic missile was fired from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan and traveled around 300 miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan on January 12. The test was declared successful by Pyongyang.

"It is very similar to what they have launched from their submarines in the past," Davis told reporters on Monday. "It appears to be a land-based variant of it. It is an intermediate-range ballistic missile."

© AFP 2016/ JUNG YEON-JE N Korea's Missile Test 'Provokes New Spiral of Tensions Near Russian Borders'

North Korea has conducted a number of missile launches in the past months as well as its fifth and biggest nuclear test last September, prompting condemnation from the United Nations.