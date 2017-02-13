Germany Confirms Plans to Buy Naval Strike Missiles From Norway

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — Germany has confirmed its intention to make an agreement with Norway on purchasing missiles for the German Navy, the Norwegian government said on Monday.
"Germany plans to purchase a significant number of missiles for its navy. This gives big opportunities for Norwegian industry – both for the Konsberg company and for the Norwegian contractors," Norwegian Defense Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide said, as cited in the press release.
On February 3, Norway announced strategic partnership with Germany, which implies in particular purchasing new submarines from the German company ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. Norway expects the shipment of four submarines to begin in 2019. The partnership also includes personnel training and technical maintenance of the submarines.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The would world is choreographing for war, and they shall have it. The key is to find an enemy. Oh! I forgot; "We have met the enemy and it is us." This time, there will not be enough money in anyone's treasury to do the rebuilding. And forget about crying out for the rocks and the mountains to save you, O isr, as there will be no place for you to hide either.Not this time. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Norwegian missiles? Really? The Russians are wetting their pants already!
marcanhalt
md74