Register
20:19 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A model of an Aspide 2000 missile is on display at the booth of European defence company MBDA during the International Exhibition of Defence and Security Technologies (IDET) in Brno, Czech Republic on May 22, 2013

    L&T Forms JV With France’s MBDA for Development of Fifth Generation Systems

    © AFP 2016/ RADEK MICA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    212010

    In September last year, US manufacturer Lockheed Martin and Raython had set up missile ventures to receive missile contract from Indian armed forces. As Donald Trump has pressurized US manufacturers to not to deviate jobs from Americans, this may prove to be an appropriate moment for MBDA to enter Indian missile ventures.

    India successfully test fires interceptor missile
    © Photo: Youtube/OnlyFor Information
    India Successfully Tests Interceptor Missile
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a bid to create its space in Indian defense market, European missile conglomerate MBDA has set up a joint venture with Indian private defense firm L&T to develop and supply missiles and missile systems to meet the growing potential requirements of the Indian armed forces. After Lockheed Martin and Raython of US, MBDA has become second major missile manufacturers which has decided to set up Indian joint venture to cater demand of anti-tank guided missile for Indian armed forces. In September 2016, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Company had entered into a deal with India's Tata Power for the co-development and production of Javelin anti-armor missile system.

    L&T will own 51% of the Company and MBDA, 49%, fully complying with India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy norms. L&T MBDA Missile Systems Ltd is expected to be incorporated in the first half of 2017 after necessary approvals. In the beginning, company is expected to receive contract to develop and supply fifth generation Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM5s), missiles for Coastal Batteries and high speed target drones.

    "We have been trusted partners to DRDO and the Indian Navy, delivering complete weapon systems and platforms, command control and sensor systems, designed, developed and manufactured in India for over three decades. Over this period, we have worked closely with Ministry of Defense, and its different arms in jointly developing and delivering cutting-edge defense solutions," A M Naik, the Group Executive Chairman of L&T said. MBDA is jointly held by AIRBUS Group (37.5%), BAE SYSTEMS (37.5%), and LEONARDO (25%).

    An anti-drone laser weapon developed by German missile manufacturer MBDA Deutschland.
    MBDA
    British Ministry of Defense Confirms MBDA to Build Laser Weapon
    India has recently bought few thousands anti-tank guided missiles and critical tank components to augment emergency weapons for Indian military. India is also expected to receive medium range anti-tank guide missile Spike from Israel. In May last year, India had finalized price negotiations for 275 launchers and 5,500 Spike missiles in completed and kit form. Meanwhile, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has agreed to transfer technology to India to build another 1,500 systems and around 30,000 additional missiles. In future, India's Ministry of Defense may also contract with Indian Missile ventures for the acquisition of few thousands missile system to equip the Indian Army's 359-odd infantry battalions.

    Related:

    Supersonic BrahMos Russian-Indian Missile Upgraded to Be Launched From Fighters
    India Successfully Tests Interceptor Missile
    India’s Anti-Ship Missile Maiden Hits Target in Arabian Sea
    Russia Starts Work on Boosting BrahMos Missile's Range for India
    Tags:
    MBDA, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok