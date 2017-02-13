Russian Flamethrower Troops to Join 2017 Int'l Army Games for First Time

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik) — Russian flamethrower troops will for the first time take part in this year's International Army Games (IAG), Russia's Southern Military District (SMD) told Sputnik on Monday.
"The boot camps for nuclear, biological and chemical defense troops aim to… conduct the qualifying stage of the 'Secure Environment' [NBC Reconnaissance troops] and the 'White Sun' [flamethrower troops] contests. The 'White Sun' contest will for the first time take place as part of the IAG," the SMD press service said.
The IAG-2017 competitions are planned to be held after that in August. Last year's event, hosted by Russia and Kazakhstan, featured competitions in 23 disciplines and teams from 19 countries. A number of countries have expressed interest in joining the games this year with several new disciplines expected to be introduced.
