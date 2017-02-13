Register
06:40 GMT +313 February 2017
    USS Cole

    US Builds Up Red Sea Naval Presence with Two Arleigh-Burke Destroyers

    Military & Intelligence
    443904

    The US Navy has decided to deploy two more Arleigh-Burke class destroyers in the Red Sea in order to fend off attacks from Yemeni Houthi rebels.

    A Saudi Arabian frigate assualted by Houthis returns to safe shores.
    Saudi Frigate Attacked by Houthis Returns to Base
    The US Navy is deploying the USS Laboon and the USS Truxtun to supplement the naval group that is already located in the sea between Africa and Arabian peninsula.

    This decision comes about two weeks after the US dispatched another Arleigh-Burke destroyer, the USS Cole, to Bab al-Mandab Strait, the entrance to the Red Sea from the Gulf of Aden, which became notorious after Somali pirate attacks in 2008.

    The Pentagon currently refuses to confirm or deny the decision. The only comment comes from Christopher Sherwood, a Defense Department spokesman, who said that "the US Navy maintains a continuous combat-ready force within the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Red Sea to protect the free-flow of commerce, reassure our allies and partners and deter acts of aggression against our forces and our partners."

    The decision to move more ships to the Gulf of Aden came after an attack by a Houthi suicide bomb that killed two sailors on the Saudi Navy's frigate Al Madinah, the lead ship of it's French-built Al-Madinah-class.

    According to Defense News, the waters of Gulf of Aden are quite familiar to the USS Cole's crew. In 2000, it was attacked by an al-Qaeda suicide boat, which killed 17 sailors, injured 39 and almost sank the ship. This is believed to be the deadliest terrorist attack on US military vessel.

    Earlier in October, Houthi rebels conducted a missile strike against US Navy ships. One of the missiles was destroyed by fire from USS Mason destroyer, while another missile missed completely. The attack was followed by a retaliation cruise missile strike which destroyed ground-based radars in Houthi-controlled territory.

    According to news reports, the Saudi-led coalition began an offensive on January to drive the Houthis from the coast. As the rebels fled, they reportedly mined harbors with sea mines and shore facilities with land mines, which has raised concerns among Navy brass about "freedom of navigation" in the Gulf of Aden.

    The Gulf is already filled with ships, both commercial and military. The Red Sea is the main route from the Mediterranean to Indian Ocean. The European Union, Russia and China conducts military patrols against pirates there, with China building its own naval base in Djibouti to support the operations. The US already have the USS Makin Island, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, and the USS Comstock, a Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship, carrying US Marines of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

     

      avatar
      cast235
      GREAT!!!
      IF it help end the mess , is welcome.

      Meanwhile in Russia, DRAGGING FEET into the GRAVE!!! Begging WADA to allow athletes to play.
      HOPING the new German Pres, a TRAITOR, help Russia back into PACE.. Talks on no end, people are FADING, about OSCE not reporting attacks by KIEV!!
      Apparently the SUPER DUPER drone ended working by natural causes. Birds Dropping covered the lenses.
      In MOSCOW, Lavrov have a BATTERY of words, to weaponize, TRUMP and PUTIN'S meeting. NOT in EEU, CIS, but with the ALL STARS COUP WINNERS!!!!
      Russia still waiting for some INVESTORS for key projects.
      Mean while, Russians are sending FLYING PAPER PLANES with their FEEDBACK, hoping they get heard at KREMLIN and PARLIAMENT.

      Now Russia HOPES to revamp business and the coffers, by working close with TRUMP.
      I may get a vacation and LAUGH ON NO END...
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      IF Russia was SERIOUS, and REALLY want to work,. It would pay OFF to get all handicap, vets or not, and give them LOANS and GRANTS, so they get a quick training and run a business. First calculate the severity and annual costs of the person. And let them have a business that make at least 3 times in calculates taxes that amount. For the SLOW, it means you calculate the income NOT in earnings after taxes, BUT in TAXES to be paid!!!
      So IF the gov pays say, 1 million in expenses, the business will make at least 3 million in taxes .. The earning will depend on TAXES RULES, regulations and tables.

      THIS will create TAX PAYERS out of TAX PAYERS CASH users.
      IF you give the bus to actual healthy young, as many THINK, this pensioners will remain just in the bottom with no HOPE.
      And actually costing the coffers, cash that once unfreeze, will serve other purposes or generate HUMONGOUS reserves.
    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      This is a blockade and act of war, BOTH China and Russia are asleep - its another Korea and Libya, the Beast is always pushing the envelope - Putin and Xi have to do something, they will be next.
    Show new comments (0)

