Counter-Terrorism Drills to Take Place in Kazakh Capital on Monday

ALMATY (Sputnik) — Routine anti-terrorism drills, including on preventing attacks and on aftermath recovery, will be conducted in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Monday, the city's Situational Centre said in a statement.

“The capital’s counter-terrorism operations center is informing the residents and guests of Astana that the event is of the routine nature, the drills are as close as possible to the real military actions,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the drills are going to test the command staff’s level of alert status and the readiness of equipment.