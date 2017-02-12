N Korea's Missile Test 'Provokes New Spiral of Tensions Near Russian Borders'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, North Korea launched a ballistic missile from the country's North Pyongan province, which plunged into the Sea of Japan after flying some 310 miles.

"I do not rule out that the recent events in North Korea will require new consultations of the international community, first of all within the framework of the UNSC," Slutsky said.

He added North Korea challenged the international community by conducing the missile launch as such actions violate UNSC decisions.

"The launch of the ballistic missile by North Korea is of course a challenge. Such actions contradict the UNSC decisions, particularly, the recent resolution adopted in November, and of course worsen the situation in the region. Pyongyang's unpredictable actions provoke a new spiral of tensions near the Russian borders," the official said, adding Moscow was concerned about the situation.

Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic programs has been the issues of major concern for the international community. In order to make North Korea refrain from nuclear weapons and ballistic launches the UNSC has adopted a number of resolutions condemning Pyongyang and imposing sanctions on it.