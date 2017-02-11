Pakistan's Special Forces, Marines Hold Counter-Terrorism Demonstration

© AFP 2016/ RIZWAN TABASSUM Pakistan to Maintain Naval Presence in Indian Ocean - Foreign Office

KARACHI (Sputnik) — Special Operations Forces and Marines of the Pakistan Navy demonstrated specialized skills to counter acts of maritime terrorism, refine special operating procedures, exchange professional expertise and to enhance interoperability with participating SOF teams.

As part of the demonstration, the SOF displayed a high level of coordination in conducting fast maneuvers by hovercrafts, military assault, visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) teams, and deploying air assault teams with helicopters. The forces also coordinated a beach assault and reinforcement, followed by extraction.

"The rise of terrorism and instability at a global level has changed the nature of how nations engaged both friends and foes. Special Forces worldwide find themselves in non-conventional wars, peculiar operations and home defense missions which were unseen just a decade ago," a press release from the Pakistani Naval Headquarters reads.

As a result, Special Forces play a unique role that includes the tracking of terrorists cells and leaders, disrupting insurgent campaigns and building relationships with international partners for ensuring peace and stability, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, bands of participating countries of AMAN-17 presented a musical International Bands display, aiming to connect the countries through cultural heritage. Military bands from Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy also played a mix of their traditional and military music.

A large number of personnel of the participating navies, as well as observers, foreign diplomats and senior officials of Pakistan's armed forces took part in the event.

The AMAN-17 is the fifth Multinational Exercise of AMAN series, held in Pakistan since 2007. Navies of 37 countries are participating in AMAN-17, including Australia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, Russia, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, the Unites States and Japan. The drills are being held on February 10-14 in the Arabian Sea off Karachi.