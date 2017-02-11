Register
00:19 GMT +312 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Soldiers of special forces of Pakistan army training (File)

    Pakistan's Special Forces, Marines Hold Counter-Terrorism Demonstration

    © AP Photo/ B.K.Bangash
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 15840

    As a part of ongoing Multinational Exercise AMAN-17, being hosted by the Pakistan Navy, the country's Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Marines presented a Maritime Counter-Terrorism Demonstration at Manora peninsula, located south of the Port of Karachi, Pakistan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

    Pakistan Navy ship
    © AFP 2016/ RIZWAN TABASSUM
    Pakistan to Maintain Naval Presence in Indian Ocean - Foreign Office
    KARACHI (Sputnik) — Special Operations Forces and Marines of the Pakistan Navy demonstrated specialized skills to counter acts of maritime terrorism, refine special operating procedures, exchange professional expertise and to enhance interoperability with participating SOF teams.

    As part of the demonstration, the SOF displayed a high level of coordination in conducting fast maneuvers by hovercrafts, military assault, visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) teams, and deploying air assault teams with helicopters. The forces also coordinated a beach assault and reinforcement, followed by extraction.

    "The rise of terrorism and instability at a global level has changed the nature of how nations engaged both friends and foes. Special Forces worldwide find themselves in non-conventional wars, peculiar operations and home defense missions which were unseen just a decade ago," a press release from the Pakistani Naval Headquarters reads.

    As a result, Special Forces play a unique role that includes the tracking of terrorists cells and leaders, disrupting insurgent campaigns and building relationships with international partners for ensuring peace and stability, the statement added.

    Earlier in the day, bands of participating countries of AMAN-17 presented a musical International Bands display, aiming to connect the countries through cultural heritage. Military bands from Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy also played a mix of their traditional and military music.

    A large number of personnel of the participating navies, as well as observers, foreign diplomats and senior officials of Pakistan's armed forces took part in the event.

    The AMAN-17 is the fifth Multinational Exercise of AMAN series, held in Pakistan since 2007. Navies of 37 countries are participating in AMAN-17, including Australia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, Russia, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, the Unites States and Japan. The drills are being held on February 10-14 in the Arabian Sea off Karachi.

    Related:

    China-Pakistan Corridor to Increase Maritime Activity, Trade 'Manifold'
    Southwest of Pakistan Hit by 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake
    India Asks Pakistan to Take Credible Actions Against Terror Outfits
    Bored With Usual Yoga? Pakistan's Supernatural School is for You
    Security Guard Kills Diplomat at Afghan Consulate in Pakistan
    Tags:
    military drills, Arabian Sea, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Oufits at a Brussels Fair
    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Outfits at Brussels Fair
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok