India Successfully Tests Interceptor Missile

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The missile, called PDV interceptor, was launched from Abdul Kalam Island at approximately 7:45 a.m. local time (2:15 GMT), the PTI news agency said.

"PDV mission is for engaging the targets in the exo-atmosphere region at an altitude above 50 km [31 miles] of Earth’s atmosphere. Both, the PDV interceptor and the two stage target missile, were successfully engaged,” the unnamed official told the agency.

The target of the interceptor was launched from a ship in the Bay of Bengal, more than 2000 kilometers away from the Abdul Kalam Island.

The PDV interceptor is a new missile developed by the DRDO as a replacement for the PAD missile, which is a part of the Indian two-layered ballistic missile defense system. The system includes two interceptor missiles – PAD/PDV for high altitude interception and AAD Missile for lower altitude interception.