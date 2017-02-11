US Sending F-22 Raptor Jets on Training Mission to Australia

© AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB Software Issues Cause F-22 Raptor Upgrade Delays

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Pacific Air Forces will send 12 F-22 Raptor aircraft and approximately 190 airmen to Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in early February to conduct combined exercises and training missions with the Royal Australian Air Forces," the official article on the web site stated on Friday.

The exercises will be part of the Enhanced Air Cooperation Initiative under the Force Posture Agreement between the United States and Australia, the Pacific Command noted.

"The rotation of the aircraft is designed to modernize and strengthen our already firm mil-to-mil relationship, facilitate interoperability, exercise combined capabilities and increase regional engagement," the article explained.

The deployment will be the first time F-22 jets has been used in combined training to such an extent in Australia, the article added.