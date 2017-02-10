Register
00:04 GMT +311 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Fajr-5 multiple rocket launcher

    Iran Military Reveals New Missiles, Rockets

    © Wikipedia/ military.ir/iranmilitaryforum.net
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    141470

    The Iranian military has claimed that its guided artillery rocket, shoulder-fired missile, and 40mm grenade launcher are state-of-the-art.

    Officials recently displayed an upgraded Fajr-5 rocket that can now be guided, according to the Tehran Times. Military officials highlighted a number of new developments at a recent public ceremony in Iran’s capital, Tehran, while declaring that mass production for military equipment is on the way.

    A long-range Qadr ballistic missile is launched in the Alborz mountain range in northern Iran on March 9, 2016. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Mahmood Hosseini /TASNIM NEWS
    Iran Conducts Another Missile Test - Report

    Hezbollah and Hamas have used the unguided Fajr-5 rocket and could use a guided version to conduct strikes from a range of 75 km into Israel, IHS Jane’s reported. The defense intelligence news outlet also noted that the Fajr-5 could be the "most potentially significant" development from the recent showcase in Tehran.

    Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqan asserted that production of weapons has jumped 69 percent in the past three years, according to the Tehran Times. The international daily paper did not specify whether this increase was in infantry weapons, naval defense systems, or missile development. Since 2014, "over 115 types of defense systems and new military products have been manufactured and put to use," Dehqan said.

    Recent missile and rocket tests have not been directed at the new US presidential administration, according to the Tehran Times. "There is no need to test Mr. Trump as we have heard his views on different issues in recent days," an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said. The spokesman added that Iran knows Trump "quite well."

    Related:

    Iran Able to Defend Itself Against US, UK, Israel - Top Aide to Supreme Leader
    EU Court of Justice Registers Lawsuit on Iran's Losses Due to Nuclear Sanctions
    Moscow, Tehran Agree Iran Nuclear Deal Must Be Honored Amid New US Sanctions
    Russia, Iran, Turkey Reiterate Willingness to Cooperate on Syria Ceasefire
    Iran Sticks to Nuclear Deal in Spite of Threats From Hardliners
    Tags:
    missiles, weapons, Hezbollah, Hamas, Hossein Dehqan, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      choticastile
      Infinitely sad that in this day and age, countries need to continue development of the most fearsome weapons to simply defend themselves against the ongoing aggression and even attack plans of other nations. Imagine a world, where such a need no longer exists.... A world where nations live in cooperation and harmony, accepting and celebrating each others' cultural diversity, nations respecting and living alongside each other in spontaneous acceptance of all races and creeds ... Not only a live and let live world-- but a world of live and reaching out to others, to not only exist, but also truly live ...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok