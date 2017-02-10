Where’s My Drone? Hiker Finds Missing US Army UAV 600 Miles Off Course

The $1.5-million drone was found lodged in a tree and missing a wing, according to officials at Fort Huachuca, which sits near Sierra Vista, Arizona. Troops at Huachuca lost track of the aircraft over a week earlier.

Military.com reports that the Army launched an unsuccessful search and recover investigation to locate the 450-pound Shadow drone, concluding that it must have crashed and splintered somewhere nearby.

Troops from Washington state’s Joint Base Lewis-McChord had traveled to Fort Huachuca to train with the drone, which has a 20-foot wingspan and can fly up to nine hours without refueling.