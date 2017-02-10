No Evidence Chinese Aircraft's Near Miss With US Plane Intentional - DoD

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Davis explained the incident took place near Scarborough Shoal when the Chinese KJ-200 "crossed the nose of the P-3 causing the P-3 to have to turn immediately."

"A US P-3 Orion and Chinese KJ-200 came within 1000 feet of each other on February 8, but there is no evidence that the close encounter was intentional," Davis said on Friday.

However, Davis noted that such incidents, compared to flyby incidents that have occurred 20 years ago, are rare.

US-Chinese interactions are now largely professional and safe, he added.

In the present case, radio contact between the two aircraft was conducted professionally, Davis concluded.