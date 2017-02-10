Mechanism on Flights in Syria 'Prevented' Incidents Like in al-Bab - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Friday that wrong coordinates of Turkish army's locations provided to Russia resulted in a deadly Russian airstrike on Turkish army's positions in al-Bab. However, the Turkish General Staff claimed that Russian military had been warned in advance of the presence of Turkish servicemen in the area targeted by Russian jets in al-Bab.

"That particular incident did not involve us, so I can’t pass judgment on it or draw any extensions or analogies to what we have vis-a-vis the Russians," Davis told reporters. "We have a very effective system for deconfliction for our operations with the Russians. It has served us very effectively and has largely prevented any incidents like that."

The spokesperson noted that US personnel are not working with Turkish counterparts near al-Bab at the moment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that poor coordination was the reason for an unintentional Russian airstrike killing Turkish soldiers near Syria's al-Bab, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Kremlin spokesman confirmed to Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over an accidental Russian airstrike that had killed Turkish soldiers in Syria. Peskov said that Russia and Turkey will jointly investigate the deadly incident.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian bombers had been on a mission to destroy Daesh terrorists' positions near al-Bab, where Turkish soldiers had been accidentally bombed.