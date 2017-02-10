US Amphibious Dock Warship Visits Thailand Ahead of Cobra Gold War Games

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release described Cobra Gold as the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia Pacific region and an integral part of the US commitment to security in that region.

"Green Bay is making the visit ahead of its participation in Cobra Gold 2017," the release stated.

Annual Cobra Gold exercises have been held for more than three decades. More than two dozen nations are expected to participate in this year’s drills, which are being hosted by Thailand.