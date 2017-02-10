US Discloses Joint Effort With Australia to Add Precision to 500-Pound Bombs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release went on to describe a February 9 exercise in which members of the US and Australian Air Forces constructed "500-pound Joint Direct Attack Munitions" (JDAM) for the war against Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

"US, Coalition air forces partner together to build relationships through munitions collaboration," the release stated.

JDAM refers to add-on devices that convert unguided bombs into precision weapons by attaching a guidance system that is linked to the Global Positioning System.

"It is awesome to see how the small day-to-day interactions result in big, strategic missions and accomplishments," Australian Munitions Flight Officer in Charge Leigh Ann stated. "That is what makes this environment so special — multiple countries working together for a common goal."

The release noted that nearly 99 percent of all US-led coalition weapons have been precision guided, making Operation Inherent Resolve the most precise air campaign in the history of warfare.