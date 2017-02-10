Register
20:54 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Royal Navy Submarine HMS Talent Conducts Surfacing Drills in Scotland

    Bad Timing, 'Embarrassment for May': Royal Navy Attack Submarines Out of Action

    © Flickr/ UK Ministry of Defence
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    145552

    It has been reported that all seven of UK's attack submarines are out of operation. The news is an "embarrassment" for the PM Theresa May who's "trying to make Britain look like a glorious country" amid Brexit uncertainty, a security expert told Sputnik.

    Five submarines, including HMS Triumph, Torbay, Artful, Talent and Trenchant, are under repair after breaking down while HMS Ambush is being fixed after crashing into a merchant ship in the Gibraltar area in July 2016, according to The Sun newspaper. 

    Professor Anthony Glees, expert in politics, security and intelligence from the University of Buckingham, believes that this is extremely bad timing for Britain to demonstrate to the world that its defenses are weak.

    Article 50, the vehicle by which Britain leaves the European Union, was backed unanimously by UK MPs on February 8, allowing Theresa May to trigger formal Brexit proceedings. Riding solo, Britain may find itself in greater need of ensuring the security of its borders.

    ​"When it comes to policing our borders with ships, we need a strong fleet. But my feeling is that security depends on the success of the economy. I think that everyone agrees that as a result of Brexit Britain is going to be poorer rather than richer," Professor Glees told Sputnik.  

    This is not the first time however that the Royal Navy have had defense fleet problems. In November 2016 it was reported that the UK's Royal Fleet will be left without an anti-ship missile due to budgetary concerns. 

    In the same month, a UK Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer had to be towed back into port just two days after it sailed, following a total propulsion failure while taking part in NATO exercises.

    Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan
    © Flickr/ Defence Images
    Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan

    "The bottom line is that this is embarrassing for the government — if we are a global Britain with global interest we need to defend this. This is particular bad news for [Theresa] May's Brexit government," Professor Glees told Sputnik.

    ​Professor Glees also doesn't believe that Theresa May has taken "her eyes off the ball", but that the issues with the Royal Navy fleet implicates former UK Prime Ministers David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, as it's a very long term investment.

    "I don't think this reflects on her [May's] competence but what will reflect on her competence is the reason she gives. Britain will be poorer and will the tax payer be prepared to spend a lot of money on defense? Most people voted for Brexit to cut costs," Professor Glees added.

    While Trident, UK's nuclear program, gives Britain the  power to "punch above its weight," it could also undermine the role of warships in UK's security, Professor Glees told Sputnik. 

    British Navy personnel stand atop the Trident Nuclear Submarine, HMS Victorious, on patrol off the west coast of Scotland
    © AFP 2016/ ANDY BUCHANAN
    British Navy personnel stand atop the Trident Nuclear Submarine, HMS Victorious, on patrol off the west coast of Scotland

    "When you think about defense — you think about Trident. It's Trident that gives Britain the power to punch above its weight, it's not these warships. Brexiters could see the future of Britain's defense via Trident, while the fleet will no longer be significant."

    For Professor Glees, the most embarrassing moment for the current government is that Theresa May's vision of a future Britain looks rather different from what she has been telling people.

    "We are far from being bigger and stronger, we are likely to be smaller and weaker. What you see happening to our ships is an indication of that. The picture looks gloomy and it's an embarrassment for a British PM. Trying to make Britain look like a glorious country. We used to be an empire, that the sun never set on, that's when we needed a fleet. Not now," Glees added.

    Related:

    Why Royal Navy Shadows Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Aircraft Carrier Group
    Royal Navy's 'Lusty' on Last Sail From British Port to Turkish Scrapyard
    UK Royal Navy 'Defenseless', With Less Firepower Than in the 19th Century
    Cameron Certainly Knew of Failed June 2016 Trident Missile Test - Official
    Tags:
    Trident, Article 50, Trident missile test, UK Trident program, Brexit, warships, defense, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair, David Cameron, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok