Total Order Volume for Russian Su-30 Aircraft Surpasses 470 - Manufacturer

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The deliveries under previously signed contracts are underway.

"The Su-30 fighters, developing the concept of the Su-30MKI, have been delivered to Russia, Malaysia, Algeria, Kazakhstan. The total volume of orders is more than 470 aircraft," IRKUT's press service said.

New customers also have been showing interest in purchase, the press service added without specifying the details.

The Su-30 fighter is a two-seat derivative of the earlier Su-27 Flanker with an extended operating range, capable of air-to-air and air-to-ground strikes and equipped with a wide variety of precision-guided munitions.