Ten US Rotation Forces Tanks Arrive in Lithuania

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Delfi news portal, the M1A2 Abrams tanks arrived at the Gaiziunai railway station early morning.

Lithuania is also set to receive five M2A3 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, trucks and offroaders.

On Thursday, Lithuania's Ministry of National Defense said that the new rotation company, comprising 120 people, would enter service next week.

On Tuesday, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite welcomed arrival of the first troops of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battalion battle group to the country.

The decision to deploy four NATO multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in 2017 was approved at the NATO July summit in Warsaw.

NATO has been boosting its military presence in Europe, particularly in Eastern European states, since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, citing Russia's alleged interference in that conflict as justification for the move.