Estonia, Finland to Buy Second-Hand S Korean Howitzers in Defense Against Russia

According to estimates by Finnish national broadcaster Yle, Finland is expected to spend at least 100 million euros ($107mln) in the joint arms deal. Yle also suggested that 48 howitzers will be bought.
The Finnish Armed Forces have been working on a major procurement of self-propelled howitzer artillery in order to replace currently-used Soviet-built cannons for some years now.
The military procurements have been markedly stepped up in Nordic and Baltic countries citing Russia's "aggressive behavior," since Crimea's historic re-unification with Russia in 2014 was painted as Russian "belligerence" in mainstream media.
In January, Estonian Defense Minister Margus Tsahkna visited Finland during his first official visit abroad, where he met with his Finnish counterpart Jussi Niinistö and visited the headquarters of the Finnish Armed Forces. After exchanging thoughts on bilateral and Nordic-Baltic defense cooperation, as well as cooperation with the EU and NATO, a bilateral defense cooperation agreement was signed. Remarkably, Tsahkna also ventured that Finland and Estonia were on the eastern edge of the democratic world and called for closer teamwork. As a result, the two countries also agreed to exchange information on Russia, Yle reported.
Earlier, Russia's alleged "aggression" also spurred increased defense cooperation by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The three Baltic countries are considering plans to jointly set up an air defense system.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Say what you want about these Nazi muppets but they are really amusing. Finland and niniistö should know much better as they are about to shoot themselves in the foot (again) and abandon a flourishing win-win relationship with Russia, for what exactly? Washington never keep their promises but they love free prostitutes and coeck-s*ckers, ask Poland. Hopefully saner heads will prevail. If they want to play "war with Russia" with obsolete junk i'm sure Sweden can let them have some of their WW2 stuff Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Finns should make sure they buy lots of replacement barrel sleeves and breechblock assemblies :>)
