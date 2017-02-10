Register
11:55 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    South Korean army K9 Thunder 155mm self-propelled Howitzers fire during a live-fire drill in Pocheon, 65 kms northeast of Seoul

    Estonia, Finland to Buy Second-Hand S Korean Howitzers in Defense Against Russia

    © AFP 2016/ DONG-A ILBO
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    337815

    Amid the growing fears of Russia, which are spreading across Europe like an avalanche, the Estonian Defense Ministry has decided to join its Finnish counterpart in procuring second-hand South Korean howitzers in self-defense.

    Royal Marines
    © Wikipedia/ Wheelie A'barrow/MOD
    Finland, Sweden Invited to UK-Led Expeditionary Force, Creep Closer to NATO
    Under the plan, the howitzers will be delivered to the both countries' armed forces by 2021. Estonian Defense bosses said the country wants to purchase at least 12 howitzers. So far, there has been no official announcement on how many howitzers Finland is poised to acquire, but it is naturally expected to surpass Estonia's shopping basket.

    According to estimates by Finnish national broadcaster Yle, Finland is expected to spend at least 100 million euros ($107mln) in the joint arms deal. Yle also suggested that 48 howitzers will be bought.

    The Finnish Armed Forces have been working on a major procurement of self-propelled howitzer artillery in order to replace currently-used Soviet-built cannons for some years now.

    Sweden bear
    © Flickr/ alisdair
    Stockholm's Bear in the Woods: Park Rangers Asked to Patrol Swedish Forests for Spies
    At the end of last year, the army tested the South Korean-manufactured K9 Thunder howitzer at Rovajärvi firing range. The K9 Thunder is a 155-millimeter armored howitzer with a firing range of about 40 kilometers and a maximum speed of nearly 70 kilometers an hour. Estonian Defense Minister Margus Tsahkna said the new weapons will significantly increase the artillery and maneuver capabilities of the country's land forces.

    The military procurements have been markedly stepped up in Nordic and Baltic countries citing Russia's "aggressive behavior," since Crimea's historic re-unification with Russia in 2014 was painted as Russian "belligerence" in mainstream media.

    In January, Estonian Defense Minister Margus Tsahkna visited Finland during his first official visit abroad, where he met with his Finnish counterpart Jussi Niinistö and visited the headquarters of the Finnish Armed Forces. After exchanging thoughts on bilateral and Nordic-Baltic defense cooperation, as well as cooperation with the EU and NATO, a bilateral defense cooperation agreement was signed. Remarkably, Tsahkna also ventured that Finland and Estonia were on the eastern edge of the democratic world and called for closer teamwork. As a result, the two countries also agreed to exchange information on Russia, Yle reported.

    Nuclear submarine (NS) Yuri Dolgoruky
    press-service of JSC "PO "Sevmas
    Norway Arms Itself to Deflect Difficult-to-Detect Russian Subs
    In recent years, Finland has also bolstered its defense cooperation with Sweden against the backdrop of anti-Russian paranoia. For many Finnish and Swedish military officials and politicians, including Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist, bilateral cooperation between the two non-aligned Nordic nations is a preferable alternative to joining NATO.

    Earlier, Russia's alleged "aggression" also spurred increased defense cooperation by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The three Baltic countries are considering plans to jointly set up an air defense system.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Good as New! Finland to Buy Second-Hand Howitzers From South Korea
    Finns Fail to See Any Reason for Russia to Hack Their Election
    Fear-Stricken Finns Feel Uneasy About Real Estate Being Sold to Russians
    Finland Launches Anti-Hybrid Warfare Center to Fight 'Imaginary Russians'
    Tags:
    NATO, Jussi Niinistö, Scandinavia, Baltic Sea, Estonia, Russia, Finland, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Say what you want about these Nazi muppets but they are really amusing. Finland and niniistö should know much better as they are about to shoot themselves in the foot (again) and abandon a flourishing win-win relationship with Russia, for what exactly? Washington never keep their promises but they love free prostitutes and coeck-s*ckers, ask Poland. Hopefully saner heads will prevail. If they want to play "war with Russia" with obsolete junk i'm sure Sweden can let them have some of their WW2 stuff
    • Reply
      support
      The Finns should make sure they buy lots of replacement barrel sleeves and breechblock assemblies :>)
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok