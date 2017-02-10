US Air Force Test Launches Minuteman ICBM From California Base

The Vandenberg Air Force Base, situated northwest of Los Angeles, hosted the launch which occurred around 11:39 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, carrying test re-entry vehicles bound for a target area at Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands some 4,200 miles down range.

Stripes.com reports that personnel from the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and Vandenberg's 576th Flight Test Squadron assisted with the launch. Vandenberg is the westernmost launch site in the continental US for the Air Force to test the Minuteman missile.

After being delayed by an ongoing labor strike, the launch proceeded with replacement workers as 13 base employees who usually deal with planning and launch operations were still on the picket line.