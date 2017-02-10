Register
02:08 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Two Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters prepare for landing at forward operating base Kalagush.

    US Army Aviation Brigade Deploys To Europe To Help NATO’s Eastern Flank

    © Flickr/ The U.S. Army
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    114706

    On Thursday, hundreds pieces of equipment offloaded by a US combat aviation brigade were shipped out to Germany, along with helicopters intended to beef up the Army’s air support of NATO forces.

    As its nine-month rotation in Europe begins, the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, based in Fort Drum, New York, is bringing 10 tandem-rotor Chinook and 50 Black Hawk helicopters along with roughly 2,000 troops. 

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Russia Ready to Work With Trump Administration on Agenda of Bilateral Ties

    This deployment comes just three weeks after the election of President Donald Trump, who vowed to improve relations with Moscow, although Russia reportedly views the military reinforcements as a sleight.

    In January, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov condemned US deployments to Poland, saying, "We consider this a threat to us. These actions threaten our interests, our security. Especially as it concerns a third party building up its military presence near our borders. It's [the US], not even a European state."

    In a news release, brigade commander Col. Clair A. Gill said, "We're going to be all over Europe joining the Strong Europe team and integrating into their training plan for the next nine months," explaining that, "While an armor brigade is a very lethal force, and they're going to do some fantastic training with our partners on the ground, aviation really is what I like to call that three-dimensional problem solver for the Army, the joint force and our coalitions. We move faster than they do on the ground, and we shoot farther in some cases than some systems from the ground." 

    US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2016/ Brendan Smialowski
    US Senators to Introduce Bill Preventing Trump From Lifting Sanctions on Russia

    A Fort Bliss, Texas, aviation battalion will be adding 24 Apache attack helicopters and 400 troops to the 10th CAB detachment. Germany will serve as headquarters for the combined units and aircraft, and troops will be coursing through Romania, the Baltics and Poland.

    The 4th Infantry Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team has already begun training in the Baltics and Poland. 

    The next major movement of Army troops in Europe will come in a few weeks, when the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, based in Vilseck, Germany, makes their way to Poland where they will operate as an "enhanced forward presence" for NATO. A part of northeastern Poland will house a cavalry battalion not far from Russia’s Kaliningrad.

    Approved by NATO heads of state in July 2016, these rotations signal the most significant eastward military movement since the end of the Cold War.

    Trump has been vocal about wanting to improve ties with Russia, asking during a summer campaign speech, "If we could actually be friendly with Russia, wouldn’t that be a good thing?" and stating during a Sunday interview with pundit Bill O’Reilly, "it’s better to get along with Russia than not."

    Related:

    Call Between Stoltenberg, Russian Pranksters is Fake - NATO Spokeswoman
    US Destroyer Heading to Romanian Black Sea Port Amid NATO-Ukraine Drills
    Kiev Makes Overtures to NATO to Keep Ukraine in the Spotlight
    NATO Activities in Black Sea Region Fight Against Non-Existent Threats - Moscow
    Montenegro Authorities Fear Results of NATO Membership Referendum - Official
    Tags:
    NATO buildup, army deployment, Chinook, Black Hawk, military brigade, army aviation, NATO, US Army, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      MissyXXX
      Russia, hope you're ready for the attack that's surely coming at some point. We'll know you didn't start the war, and hope you finish it!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok