Register
22:16 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the rocket launch (File)

    Washington, Seoul Believe Pyongyang May Have 60 Nuke Warheads, Secret Facilities

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 6210

    South Korean and US intelligence agencies are reporting that North Korea has the ability to build up to 60 nuclear warheads, as the country has been secretly producing highly-enriched uranium (HEU) at higher levels than previously thought.

    Figures for 2016 show that the DPRK has an estimated 54 kilograms of plutonium and 758 kilograms (.83 tons) of highly-enriched uranium, according to South Korean news outlet JoongAng Ilbo

    US President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Still ‘Premature’ to Detail Trump’s North Korea Strategy - Senior Administration Official

    Previously, defense experts estimated that Pyongyang possessed around 40-50 kilograms of plutonium, and 300-400 kilograms of highly-enriched uranium.

    Producing a nuclear warhead requires 16-20 kilograms of highly-enriched uranium, and between four to six kilograms of plutonium, according to estimations from US and South Korean military experts. Around six kilograms of plutonium were used to make the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki during World War II.

    Last year, Seoul and Washington shared intelligence indicating that the DPRK was expanding its uranium enrichment facility in the North Pyongan Province at Yongbyon, and calculated the amount of nuclear material Pyongyang was using.

    Map of North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear facility
    © REUTERS/ 38 North
    Map of North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear facility

    Officials from the two countries reasoned that the growth in Pyongyang’s nuclear stockpile could be attributed to a new, secret facility. They believe this clandestine base is also located in North Pyongan province, near the Panghyon air base in Kusong. 

    South Korean intelligence officials believe the North is hiding more facilities, as centrifuges used for uranium production only require about 600 square meters, although larger facilities are typically needed to produce plutonium.

    The Yongbyon nuclear complex houses a uranium centrifuge facility where Pyongyang produces highly-enriched uranium, along with a 5-megawatt reactor where plutonium is reprocessed.

    Experts believe that there could be a second, and possibly a third, facility, as Yongybon alone is not thought to be able to produce the reported 758 kilograms of weapon-grade uranium, especially as previous estimates show the facility producing only 300-400 kilograms since 2005. 

    A North Korean flag flutters in the village of Gijungdong
    © AFP 2016/ JUNG YEON-JE
    North Korea Plans to Continue Satellite Launches Despite UN Objections

    An unnamed intelligence source was quoted as saying, "A second facility [for uranium enrichment] definitely exists."

    One intelligence official in Seoul told JoongAng Ilbo, "South Korea and the United States have been continuously tracking the trend of North Korea’s facilities that produce nuclear materials…And they concluded that the amount of nuclear materials possessed by North Korea far exceeds the amount estimated by experts."

    Science and Technology Policy Institute research fellow Lee Chun-geun said, "Highly-enriched uranium can be mass produced for relatively little cost, and 1,000 centrifuges can be operated in a relatively small amount of space of around 600 square meters, so it is easy to conceal." 

    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis (L) shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Han Min-Koo following a joint briefing at the Defense Ministry in Seoul on February 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ed Jones/Pool
    US Defense Chief's Remarks to North Korea Refer 'by Extension' to China

    Lee was quoted by Yonhap News Agency telling a conference that "North Korea appears to have used HEU in its fifth nuclear test [last September], and the demonstration of a relatively strong explosive power can mean the country has produced enough HEU." 

    At the time, South Korean President Park Geun-hye cut an overseas trip short in response to the launch, calling it a “grave challenge” and warning that, "Such provocation will further accelerate its path to self-destruction.

    Related:

    South Korea Sends Stranded North Korean Fishermen Home – Unification Ministry
    UNSC Resolution Against North Korea Enables War - Pyongyang
    North Korea Determined to Complete Nuclear Weapon Development by End of 2017
    US Stays Confident in Missile Defense Shield Against North Korea Nuclear Threat
    North Korea Could Test Intercontinental Missile to 'Mark Kim Jong Il's Birthday'
    Tags:
    plutonium, uranium enrichment, uranium, nuclear warhead, United States, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Losing Their Religion
    Losing Their "Religion"
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok