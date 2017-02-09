Russian MoD Confirms Tu-160 Strategic Bombers' Patrols Over Neutral Waters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Konashenkov, the Tu-160s were closely followed at some stages of the flight by NATO combat aircraft, including by British fighter jets, although the Russian bombers were not violating any international regulations.

"They flew over neutral waters in the Barents and the Norwegian seas, as well as in the Atlantic Ocean," ministry's spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

"All flights by the Russian military aircraft are carried out in strict compliance with international regulations on the use of airspace over the neutral waters, without violating borders of other countries," Konashenkov stressed.

Mainstream media outlets earlier reported that the UK and France scrambled an unspecified number of fighter jets on Thursday to monitor two Russian Tu-160 Blackjack bombers flying close to their airspace.