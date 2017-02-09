'Mass Attack' on Moscow Repelled in Russian Aerospace Forces Snap Check

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The units' command post personnel received real-time intelligence and combat information through automated communication channels.

"As part of snap checks, the Russian Aerospace Forces' anti-air and anti-missile defense formations repelled a massive aviation attack on the central industrial district facilities in the Moscow air defense zone," the ministry said.

"In total, air defense formations intercepted and simulated the destruction of more than around 150 aircraft imitating the flight of various target classes, including cruise missile flights," the ministry added.

The Russian Aerospace Forces snap checks that began on Tuesday are scheduled to end on Thursday, February 9, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Aerospace Forces' S-300 and S-400 missile systems have been relocated to new positions and are tracking possible targets as part of unannounced combat readiness inspections.

In late December, Putin said that combat readiness checks confirmed the possibility of rapid deployment of Russian troops at long distances.