Russian Aerospace Forces Snap Air Defense at Moscow Area of Engagement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — About 20 Russian Aerospace Forces combat aircraft tested air defense systems in the Moscow area of engagement as part of three-day nationwide snap checks, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"The Aerospace Forces aviation took part in the inspection of Aerospace Forces formations' air defense in the Moscow area of responsibility," the ministry's press department said.

Around 20 various types of aircraft were lifted as part of the inspection, including Su-27 air superiority fighters, MiG-29 multirole fighters, Su-34 fighter-bombers, attack helicopters and transport aircraft. Tu-160 and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers performed supersonic flights far of radar detection zones to evade detection and simulated destruction, the ministry added.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the snap inspections early on Tuesday. The snap checks involve approximately 45,000 troops and some 1,700 weapons and equipment.

Deputy Minister Alexander Fomin said Wednesday the checks were scheduled to conclude on Thursday.