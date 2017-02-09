Register
11:39 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian aircraft at Hemeimeem Air Base in Syria

    'Response to NATO': What Forced Russia to Conduct Snap Check of Aerospace Forces

    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    41415130

    Russia has been forced to conduct a snap air force combat readiness check to counter security challenges posed by the North Atlantic Alliance, journalist Alexander Khrolenko wrote for Sputnik, describing this measure as a "necessary and sufficient response."

    The unannounced inspection was launched on Tuesday and is scheduled to end on February 9.

    "It may seem that permanent combat readiness is enough, while 2,700 planned military exercises scheduled by the Russian Ministry of Defense for 2017 is too much," the analyst said. "However, American troops are being deployed to the Baltics at the moment, to an area located some 200 kilometers (124 miles) away from Saint Petersburg. NATO fighter jets are drilling flights at a height of 150 meters (492 feet) in Estonia."

    Khrolenko explained that the latter points to NATO getting ready to penetrate high-tech air defenses.

    An Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter patrols over the Baltics during a NATO air policing mission from Zokniai air base near Siauliai February 10, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    NATO, Russia Agree on Transponders Use on Flights Over Baltics
    Russian officials and experts have been wary of NATO's tough rhetoric with regard to Moscow, as well as the bloc's increasing military presence in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region since mid-2014. The Kremlin has repeatedly expressed concern that the alliance's apparent muscle-flexing poses a threat not only to Russia, but to regional security and stability.

    On January 31, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance does not "seek confrontation with Russia." He added that the bloc's response to what it perceives as a more assertive posturing on Moscow's part was "measured."

    "And still the bustle in the Baltics, drills in the Black Sea and NATO's buildup means that the armed forces of lands located far away from Russia are trying to create a half ring on Russia's western border. By the way, the intervention into South Ossetia in 2008 began soon after Georgia and the Pentagon conducted joint war-games," the analyst detailed.

    Members of Eurocorps military contingent hold the Europeen flag during a ceremony for Croatia's accession to the European Union on July 1, 2013, in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France
    © AFP 2016/ FREDERICK FLORIN
    Without NATO and US: Prospects of Establishing European Defense Schengen
    Khrolenko was referring to the Immediate Response 2008, the $8 million drills which saw 1,630 Georgian servicemen and 1,000 American soldiers train at the Vaziani Military Base. The exercise was held between July 15 and July 31. The Georgian military entered South Ossetia less than ten days later, on August 7.

    The political analyst underscored that Russia has found itself in an increasingly unstable security environment, citing the latest spate of violence in Ukraine as an additional case in point.

    "This is why a snap check of the Russian Aerospace Forces looks like a necessary and sufficient response to challenges posed by NATO," he said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump's Push for 2% Defense Spending to Let NATO Cover 'Entire Earth' With Bases
    Estonian Intelligence Accuses Russia of Waging Information War on EU, NATO
    No Reason to Return to Arms Race Even Amid Possible Escalation in Europe
    Russian Baltic Fleet Carries Out Air Defense Drills Using S-400 Systems
    Tags:
    NATO buildup, challenges, saber-rattling, military buildup, military exercises, security, NATO, Russian Aerospace Forces, Jens Stoltenberg, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      NATO would seriously be stupid enough to try and take out Russia. Despite, not having the means to do so. No wonder Russia has placed the S400 close to Moscow. Hopefully, they are also doing the same in Khaliningrad and Crimea.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Ayelyah
      Russia is in close sync
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Well, obviously. There is no need for an explanation. NATO is amassing at Russias borders and are engaged in hostile actions against Russia and Russian interest from a number of countries were US/Soros has "changed the regime" like the ukraine and Georgia. Why is Russia "explaining" acts of defence they are fully entitled to?
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      IMO NATO would never engage Russia in a all out prolonged war however that said if it found a weakness and a opportunity it would appear that they would likely action a quick 'Blitzkrieg' conquest of certainly Kaliningrad, Crimea and lastly St-Petersburgh anything further than that would be in stage 11 perhaps decades later after a internal collapse.
      That's written in blood in there future imperialistic hegemonic empire plans.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok