'Response to NATO': What Forced Russia to Conduct Snap Check of Aerospace Forces

The unannounced inspection was launched on Tuesday and is scheduled to end on February 9.
"It may seem that permanent combat readiness is enough, while 2,700 planned military exercises scheduled by the Russian Ministry of Defense for 2017 is too much," the analyst said. "However, American troops are being deployed to the Baltics at the moment, to an area located some 200 kilometers (124 miles) away from Saint Petersburg. NATO fighter jets are drilling flights at a height of 150 meters (492 feet) in Estonia."
Khrolenko explained that the latter points to NATO getting ready to penetrate high-tech air defenses.
On January 31, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance does not "seek confrontation with Russia." He added that the bloc's response to what it perceives as a more assertive posturing on Moscow's part was "measured."
"And still the bustle in the Baltics, drills in the Black Sea and NATO's buildup means that the armed forces of lands located far away from Russia are trying to create a half ring on Russia's western border. By the way, the intervention into South Ossetia in 2008 began soon after Georgia and the Pentagon conducted joint war-games," the analyst detailed.
The political analyst underscored that Russia has found itself in an increasingly unstable security environment, citing the latest spate of violence in Ukraine as an additional case in point.
"This is why a snap check of the Russian Aerospace Forces looks like a necessary and sufficient response to challenges posed by NATO," he said.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete NATO would seriously be stupid enough to try and take out Russia. Despite, not having the means to do so. No wonder Russia has placed the S400 close to Moscow. Hopefully, they are also doing the same in Khaliningrad and Crimea. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia is in close sync Reply | 4 | Edit | Delete Well, obviously. There is no need for an explanation. NATO is amassing at Russias borders and are engaged in hostile actions against Russia and Russian interest from a number of countries were US/Soros has "changed the regime" like the ukraine and Georgia. Why is Russia "explaining" acts of defence they are fully entitled to? Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete IMO NATO would never engage Russia in a all out prolonged war however that said if it found a weakness and a opportunity it would appear that they would likely action a quick 'Blitzkrieg' conquest of certainly Kaliningrad, Crimea and lastly St-Petersburgh anything further than that would be in stage 11 perhaps decades later after a internal collapse.
