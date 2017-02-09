US Air Force Pays Lockheed Martin to Reprogram F-35 Mission Data

© REUTERS/ Darin Russell/Courtesy of Lockheed Martin US Air Force Short of 75 F-35 Jets Expected to Operate by 2017

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US aerospace behemoth Lockheed Martin won a $10 million contract to provide mission data reprogramming for US Air Force and Navy F-35 Joint Strike Aircraft, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics [of] Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $10.3 million for[a] delivery order… to execute the mission data reprogramming mission for the F-35 Block 3F," the release stated on Wednesday.

After spending over $1 trillion on the F-35 Lightning II, the Pentagon is now funding a multi-million dollar weapons upgrade for its fourth-generation fighters including multiple sensors, navigation, weapons envelope, mission planning, data links and inter-agency range scheduling.