US Air Force Pays Lockheed Martin to Reprogram F-35 Mission Data

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics [of] Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $10.3 million for[a] delivery order… to execute the mission data reprogramming mission for the F-35 Block 3F," the release stated on Wednesday.
After spending over $1 trillion on the F-35 Lightning II, the Pentagon is now funding a multi-million dollar weapons upgrade for its fourth-generation fighters including multiple sensors, navigation, weapons envelope, mission planning, data links and inter-agency range scheduling.
